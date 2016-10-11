Letter: Holding hands, singing is not a riot, sheriff

Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney described Monday's (Oct. 10) protest against Dakota Access Pipeline as a riot. Pretty harsh word for a bunch of women holding hands and singing. They were all arrested.

He should be in Cass County keeping an eye on convicted child molesters living in parking lots in Fargo. They are repeat offenders and likely to commit atrocities again.

So put on your riot gear "Operations Chief Laney" and protect us from the "Big Bad Wolf!"

Birds Bill lives in Newtown, N.D.