Letter: Piepkorn's anger seriously misplaced

I can understand Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn's frustration at not being included in the decision making process in settling refugees. I feel the same way when decisions are made concerning my life without my input.

However, I take issue with his level of anger, and his insinuation that refugees are especially violent. The man who stabbed 10 people at a St. Cloud mall could have been anyone. The mass shootings at Columbine High School and the movie theater in Aurora, Colo.,, were committed by whites. Violent acts are not unique to any one group of people.

One of the greatest tragedies in community this past year was death of Officer Jason Moszer. He was not targeted by a refugee. The assailant was a white man. He was awaiting treatment for his mental illness and using illegal drugs at the time.

Commissioner Piepkorn seems to deeply resent resources being used to support vulnerable people, such as refugees. What if there was greater access to behavioral health services in Fargo? Perhaps if Marcus Schumacher had received mental health and addiction treatment, Officer Moszer would still be alive.

Immigration and the adaptation of new people groups into America is one of the great traditions of this country. I do not know Commissioner Piepkorn personally, but he does not appear to be Native American. I would surmise that his descendants immigrated here from Europe, as did mine. The hilarious thing is that, with each wave of immigration, Americans have been suspicious of the newcomers, whether they be Italian, Irish, German, or Mexican. Yet each people group has found its place in our great country and been accepted.

Are we so forgetful of our history? If immigrants, refugees, and even white males are the problem in our community, then I anticipate sitting next to Commissioner Piepkorn soon on a boat back to Europe.

Lindquist lives in Moorhead.