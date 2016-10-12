Letter: Three good people for Fargo District 46

Our political system is broken as many of us are aware. We are frustrated with the Democrats and Republicans. It seems like a modern day battle of the Capulets vs. Montagues. While the world is full of armchair warriors where words are cheap — we need more people who are willing to break down the

walls and find the middle ground.

I didn't always feel this way. My dad had been talking about running for office for a number of years. I never thought he would do it! I was surprised to hear that he was running, but I almost had a heart attack when I found out it was on the ticket opposite of what I grew up with. At first I struggled with the idea that my dad was running on the other ticket! I couldn't believe that after all these years he was on the other side of the fence! Why?

Naturally I am going to support my father, but on the inside it bothered me that he was not affiliated with

the party that I had grown up with. How would others perceive this? It wasn't until I went canvassing with my father until I had the revelation — It isn't the label that matters, it's the issues. This has been the very platform that my father has focused on.

I know incredible Republicans and Democrats, but why do we separate and act like we are in separate

countries during the election season? My father, Kirsten Dietrich, and George Sinner are some of the most genuine people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Each one possesses an inherent desire to do what is right. If you reside in District 46, I would please ask for your vote. It is time that we

stop focusing on the label and work on the issues together as a community.

Fisher lives in Williston, N.D.