Letter: There is another line to be drawn

The Sunday, Oct. 9, edition of the Minneapolis StarTribune has an article about the Fargo flood plan, in which Mark Dayton has "drawn a line down the middle of the Red River." He refuses to allow a massive flood diversion project to go forward on HIS side of the border. He has even criticized the $2 billion cost of the project earlier.

He is fine with his, and his appointed Met Council's, plan to go ahead with a $2 billion plan to build light rail to Eden Prairie, a Minneapolis suburb. Thousands more oppose this plan than approve it, and there are many environmental issue associated with this light rail, just as there are some with the flood diversion.

Half the funding for Southwest Light Rail will come from the federal government. That means taxpayers from North Dakota will contribute to this proposed boondoggle. Dayton wants taxpayer dollars for his pet project, but does not want taxpayer dollars to fund Fargo's flood diversion.

I suggest all diversion proponents, as well as taxpayers in other states, write their senators and Congress members to voice disapproval for involuntarily contributing to Dayton's light rail, in light of his crying about the flood diversion.

Dokken, Robbinsdale, Minn., is a graduate of North Dakota State University.