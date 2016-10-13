Search
    Letter: Double standard in Minnesota

    By Tim Keller Today at 6:06 a.m.

    What's good for the goose may not be good for the gander.

    A number of years age after a big flood, I think it was the same one that flooded Grand Forks, Breckenridge, Minn., decided it needed a diversion. They started construction without a permit, without an environmental impact statement and without complete funding in place. I know this because the contractor Wanzek funded the project themselves until financing could be arranged.

    It seems odd that now some years later Minnesota is so up in arms with a diversion for Fargo.

    Keller lives in West Fargo.

