Letter: Double standard in Minnesota
What's good for the goose may not be good for the gander.
A number of years age after a big flood, I think it was the same one that flooded Grand Forks, Breckenridge, Minn., decided it needed a diversion. They started construction without a permit, without an environmental impact statement and without complete funding in place. I know this because the contractor Wanzek funded the project themselves until financing could be arranged.
It seems odd that now some years later Minnesota is so up in arms with a diversion for Fargo.
Keller lives in West Fargo.