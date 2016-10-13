Letter: Axness, Hanson, Dullum for District 16

We are writing to introduce you to District 16 Democratic candidates, Tyler Axness for North Dakota Senate, Ben Hanson, and Lisa Dullum for state House. We have come to know Tyler, Ben and Lisa as candidates, but proud to call them friends as well. When voting on Nov. 8, we urge you to take pause and think carefully about North Dakota, it's future and it's priorities.

They report that when they go door knocking, the question most asked is "What happened to the

money?" Remember, it was the Republicans in office that voted lock step to reduce taxes on the oil companies. This, along with poor budget planning, has now led to a multimillion dollar shortfall in the state coffers. Our District 16 representative, Ben Koppelman(R) from District 16 was one of those representatives.

When the across the board cuts were made, away went matching federal funds for human service

programs, for example, money for an addiction center, nursing home funds, and funds for the autism center based in West Fargo. At the special session in August, no opposing opinions on the across the board cuts were allowed.

Axness is a small business owner, a consultant to nonprofits and small business, and was first

elected in 2012 to the state senate. Hanson is a Commercial Broker and Marketing Director f

Archer Real Estate Services, first elected in 2012. Lisa Dullum, West Fargo Educator (our grandson's 5th grade music teacher) and West Fargo homeowner is vying for a first term House seat.

We know that Tyler, Ben, and Lisa will work for all people of District 16 and all the people of North Dakota. They are committed to the most vulnerable, our youth, those with disabilities, and education for all. We urge you to give them your vote.

The Jabs live in West Fargo.