Letter: Piepkorn falls short on cognitive thought

Your impassioned crusade to vet the nuts and bolts of the LSS resettlement program seems to fall short of any cognitive thought or reasoning.

By your own admission, the primary driver for your emotion-powered diatribe is to protect the American people and prevent another incident like the one we recently experienced in St. Cloud, Minn. Wrapped up in your own thoughts and emotions, maybe with a touch of Hannity and Limbaugh, you fail to acknowledge Dahir Adan was only 2 years old when he came to America.

I would challenge you to consider this — maybe instead of focusing your scope on LSS your time would be better spent trying to understand how a toddler could, over the course of 19 years in America, find himself on the path of terrorism and violence.

Perhaps, just maybe, a piece of the puzzle is alienation and vilification by people such as yourself who view refugees as a burden and problem instead of human beings who need help or asylum.

Brunsvold lives in Minnesota.