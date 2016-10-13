Search
    Letter: Not the end of line for flood control work

    By Sen. Kent Eken and Rep. Ben Lien Today at 9:48 a.m.

    The denial by the Minnesota DNR of the F-M Diversion Authority's project permit application

    has caused much concern about the future of permanent flood protection for our metropolitan

    area; and rightly so. We, in the Legislature, have no control over the DNR permitting process

    because it is completely a function of the Executive Branch. However, we have voiced our

    disagreements to the DNR over its summation that emergency measures are sufficient to provide

    permanent flood protection. We have let the DNR know that sandbags are not an option. People

    are worn out after decades of throwing sandbags to fight floods.

    Although differences exist between the DNR and F-M Diversion Authority, we do not see this as

    the end of the road. We are committed to working with the DNR, F-M Diversion Authority, and

    U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers to address these differences and provide the permanent flood

    protection Moorhead needs.

    We have demonstrated our commitment to flood protection for Moorhead by securing the final

    dollars to complete the in-town projects along Moorhead's Red River corridor. But the flood

    fight is not over. Moorhead needs permanent flood protection. We will work our hardest to see

    that it becomes a reality and fight for the state money needed to achieve it.

    Sen. Eken, DFL-Twin Valley and Rep. Lien, DFL-Moorhead represent District 4 and 4A, respectively, in the Minnesota Legislature.

