Letter: The key concept in all this is 'respect'
In response to Lonnie Hanson (Forum letter, Oct. 13):
I am sure you are right. If your letter is indicative of your attitudes and beliefs, not only did you say derogatory statements to women 11 years ago, but you continue to do so to this day. Calling women "lovelies" and excusing your attitude and derogatory statements by claiming that 99.99 percent of the "red blooded American Male Group" also do so, is most certainly not acceptable in 2016, and has not been acceptable for decades.
In your letter, you objectify women, which is not acceptable. Neither is it acceptable for women to objectify men. The key word needed here is "respect." And what your letter so poignantly points out, is the extreme importance of having and showing respect to one another, male or female!
Tillberg lives in Mayville, N.D.