Letter: Measure 4 good for youth and veterans

significantly impact the number of North Dakota youth starting to use nicotine products in our state.

Our support of Measure 4 is based on the long overdue needed change in taxing base and tax levels. The rationale is simple — higher price will mean more North Dakota kids won't become addicted to nicotine. It's about lives saved. Big tobacco's interest, and why they have bombarded North Dakota with a $3 million opposition campaign, is to replace their dying smokers with new recruits — addicting our youth. That is not the North Dakota way.

Many North Dakota legislators are committed to upholding their campaign pledge of no new taxes. We respect their work to serve their constituents and the state. Unfortunately those pledges were never presented with check box options — all taxes — whether good or bad — are lumped together.

North Dakota voters would do well to vote "yes" on Measure 4, making a long overdue tobacco tax increase possible. Then legislators and stakeholders can work together during the upcoming session to address funding needs and oversight, with respect for the voters support to do more for our veterans and for compelling health needs in our state.

Walters, Jamestown, N.D., is American Heart Association North Dakota state advocacy chairwoman.