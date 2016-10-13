Letter: Sure lucky I blend in and look like you
I'm not from here. Growing up I never gave North Dakota a second thought — in fact, I might not have even been able to find it on a map. But here I am, a 13-year resident of the Fargo-Moorhead area, and proud to be a part of an area where community runs deeper than the Red.
I have benefited from programs supported or funded solely by local tax dollars. But I look like you so you don't call me a burden or ask how much I cost you.
I've had the police called to my house. But I speak English without an accent, so to you, I am just loud and not a criminal.
Minnesota State University Moorhead brought me here on a promise of a quality education in a great environment.
But I understand Midwestern culture, so you don't ask if MSUM is going to be responsible for me if I make a mistake.
I sure am lucky I blend in and look like you. I can't imagine I would love Fargo so much if I didn't.
Zimara is originally from Felton, Minn.