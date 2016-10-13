Letter: Sure lucky I blend in and look like you

I have benefited from programs supported or funded solely by local tax dollars. But I look like you so you don't call me a burden or ask how much I cost you.

I've had the police called to my house. But I speak English without an accent, so to you, I am just loud and not a criminal.

Minnesota State University Moorhead brought me here on a promise of a quality education in a great environment.

But I understand Midwestern culture, so you don't ask if MSUM is going to be responsible for me if I make a mistake.

I sure am lucky I blend in and look like you. I can't imagine I would love Fargo so much if I didn't.

Zimara is originally from Felton, Minn.