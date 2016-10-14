Letter: Looks a lot like a warranty flim-flam
My wife's sister and her husband bought a house in Glyndon, Minn., with steel siding with a lifetime warranty sold and installed by ABC Seamless. The siding started fading and flaking. They called ABC Seamless. It seems that the warranty had to be transferred to the new owner within 30 days. Who would know that?
ABC told them they wouldn't fix it because of not transferring the Warranty. Sounds like an easy way out and really lousy customer service.
Buehre lives in West Fargo.