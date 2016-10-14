Letter: He's anything but commander in chief
Whiner in charge. Pouter in charge. Stalker in charge. Prevaricator in charge. Bloviator in charge. Pick any of these (or all of them) and you are describing the current Republican candidate for president.
It strains belief that a person of The Donald's public and private behavior would be attractive to more than a small fringe of American voters.
Add narcissist in charge to the list. He is in for only himself. And remember that what one does in private is also thought about in public.
Brooks lives in Minot, N.D.