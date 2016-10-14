Letter: Support our veterans with ND Measure 4

Mental health can be a hard thing to talk about. Yet, if we don't do more to treat it now, we'll have a harder time trying to explain to suffering families why we didn't help them when we had the chance. We can do something this year that will make an important impact on the many veterans in North Dakota struggling with their mental health. We can support Measure 4, which will raise the tobacco tax to $2.20.

Measure 4 would do a lot more than reduce smoking rates. The health experts who teamed up to create Measure 4 saw that North Dakotans could stand to gain even more by taking this step. They assigned half the new revenue of this tax to support services for veterans, like mental health care, PTSD treatment, and even suicide prevention programs. That way, as the tax works to help smokers wean off the deadly habit, their money will also support programs that will help save the lives of veterans in North Dakota. All the way around, Measure 4 will make people healthier.

If this tax passes, veterans will also be in charge of how that money is spent. The Governor's Administrative Committee on Veteran's Affairs will oversee the fund. Their plan will fund the best ways to make a difference for the men and women who need it. So, there's no politics or business about it; just vets listening to vets, and helping each other.

Let's listen to those needs and do something good. Let's support Measure 4.

Hasby lives in New Town, N.D.