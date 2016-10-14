Letter: Let's be clear about a tax on tobacco

Much concern has been expressed about the length of Measure 4. I would suggest to you that the measure is well written and comprehensive so as to not create issues if passed. Tax policy is complex, thus making it a longer read.

Finally, let's discuss the issue of the tax dollars that will be raised and how they will be distributed. These dollars are estimated to be about $147 million per biennium in new tax revenue. The measure clearly indicates where the new tax funds will be directed. Fifty percent will go to Veterans Tobacco Trust Fund and the programs it funds will be overseen by the Administrative Committee on Veterans Affairs.

Another 35 percent will be directed to address Behavioral/Mental Health crisis in our state. Ten percent will go to local public health to address needs in our local communities. The remaining 5 percent will go to address chronic disease issues in North Dakota, like diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, etc.

A "yes" Vote on Measure 4 will decrease the number of youth who start smoking in our state. A "yes" vote on Measure 4 will also encourage more adults who smoke to quit. Vote "yes" on Measure 4.

Kratochvill, RN, Park River, N.D., is with the Walsh County Tobacco Prevention Coalition.