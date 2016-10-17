Letter: Greed comes back to bite them hard
It seems that the apartment house owners are feeling the retribution for gouging tenants when the oil field population was willing to pay triple and quadruple the rents. Many of the older people who lived in these Williston apartments before the Bakken, were suddenly subjected to gouging high rents. Many had to leave Williston, and plenty of them came here to the Red River Valley to live.
Now that the boom is bust, those now-bust landlords are paying property tax on their non-income-generating properties.
Greed is an ugly thing.
