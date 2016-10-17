Letter: Young Fargo travelers were rude and boorish

As we arrived in Chicago's O'Hare Airport it was obvious that they were not prepared for the hundreds of misplaced travelers. Hundreds of men and women waited in a seemingly never-ending line while only one agent worked to help us.

After some concern was voiced, a supervisor came along and moved about half the line to another terminal where more help awaited. "Please remain in the same order that you are in now, we will get to all of you in turn." However, several young men and women flying from Fargo to attend a wedding did not head these directions and ran ahead of the elderly, those with children, people with canes, and several people with injuries who were obviously limping, tired and having a difficult time walking.

Once we got our voucher to spend the night in a local motel we were once again waiting with these ill-mannered young people. After standing for nearly an hour a van appeared to drive us to our final stop for three night. Once again these young people pushed and shoved their way to the front and onto the van, leaving behind the elderly and injured. Those of us left behind included several elderly women from Australia, an elderly man, a woman with a cane, etc.

I'm guessing that these young people adhered to the idea of "women and children first" and proved themselves to be the latter, while the rest of us stood politely waiting. We have grandchildren their age and I am praying that they behave better.

Smith, who suffers from sciatica and was one of the women the Fargo travelers left behind, is from Asotin, Wash.