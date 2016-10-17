Letter: Clinton is a friend of rural America
I read the article — "Presidential candidates 'don't have understanding of rural America" (Forum, Oct. 17).
When Hillary Clinton served as senator from New York she worked closely with farmers and rural businesses in her state. Many people fail to understand the extent to which New York is rural and agricultural. For example, New York has nearly a million more rural residents than Minnesota and ranks third nationally in milk production (Minnesota ranks sixth).
When I visited Minnesota and Wisconsin last month, I talked about Clinton's experience in, and love for, rural America and how rural counties voted to reelect her as senator because of all that she did. Yes, we should read the candidate's position papers, which are important. But we also need to look at real life behavior.
As senator, Clinton voted in favor of farm bills to provide rural communities resources and farmers a safety net. Donald Trump's running mate Mike Pence, as a congressman, voted against the 2008 farm bill, not just once but 16 times. Thank goodness for rural America that Mike Pence did not prevail.
Merrigan, Washington, D.C., is former U.S. Deputy of Agriculture (2009-13).