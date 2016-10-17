Letter: Measure 3 not necessary in North Dakota

The Fair Treatment Standards for Victims, and Child Victim and Witness Fair Treatment Standards, became law in our North Dakota Century Code in 1987. (NDCC 12.1-34 and NDCC 12.1-35). I wondered if our law had been compromised or changed so I looked it up.

Current law provides everything Measure 3 states we need. We simply do not need this measure in

North Dakota. I then wondered if the people who initiated and support this measure ever checked first to see if North Dakota has victim rights and services before proceeding. Seems to me it would be the logical first thing to do.

I had the privilege of developing the Cass County Victim/Witness Assistance Program in 1986 in our State's Attorney's Office under the guidance and support of our State's Attorney. Our program was one of seven pilot programs across the state. The work leading up to establishing the pilot programs began in the Attorney General's Office, by our deputy attorney general and others who devoted long hours of hard work to make this necessary service a reality for the citizens of North Dakota. Actual program development again required hard work, training, patience, perseverance and input by many dedicated individuals and agencies.

The ads you see on TV in support of Measure 3 are misleading. They insinuate nothing is being done in our state to serve victims of crime. Nothing could be further from the truth. I found this insulting to the many dedicated individuals and agencies who worked to bring victim services to the citizens of North Dakota.

Measure 3 is a lengthy but vague, poorly worded proposal that could actually be harmful to victims of violent crimes. It mandates services to all victims of crime, and could possibly delay immediate response to a victim of violent crime due to officers having to comply with a mandate in a significantly less critical situation.

My heart goes out to all victims of crime, especially to those who are injured or have lost a loved one due to violent crime. Trauma, as a result of violent crime brings with it a ripple effect that lingers. Cause of this trauma rests solely on the person who committed the crime.

Victim services are in our Century Code to assist and support victims throughout the criminal justice process. Our victim laws are exactly where they should be...in the Century Code and not in in the Constitution. If revision to our law is necessary, it should be done legislatively. The cost to North Dakota if Measure 3 passes will simply be a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Out of respect for victims of crime and all citizens of our state, please vote No on Measure 3.

Winters live in Fargo.

