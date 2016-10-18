Letter: Business not necessarily a qualification to lead

The fundamental role of a government is to provide for the welfare of the citizenry equally. This includes, but is not limited to: roads, bridges, libraries, airports, fire departments, a healthy environment, national defense, schools and police.

The fundamental role of a business is to generate a profit to establish a standard of living for the business owner(s). This includes, but is not limited to: the owner's families, share holders, and designated

beneficiaries. Obviously, these are separate goals that don't easily mix.

People who master the art of governing rarely equal the art of business acumen and vice versa. Those who believe that business skills translate to political skills are sorely mistaken and misinformed. Government is not - and never was meant to be - run like a business. A cursory investigation into history proves it. I challenge anyone to find a single instance where a person with laudable business success and no government service record has replicated that success in the governmental arena.

Moore lives in Killdeer, N.D.