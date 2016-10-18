Letter: ND is an outlaw, failed fossil-fuel state

The huge and continuing decrease in costs of renewable energy such as solar are making coal and nuclear obsolete despite outrageous government subsidies for these So-20th Century, buggy whip technologies. Technology can be expected to answer the electrical storage challenge for solar. Likewise, technological changes in autos, and millennial-generation attitudes towards private transportation, are reducing the demand for oil. Our renewable energy revolution is just beginning.

Meanwhile, North Dakota political and economic elites simply don't get it or willfully choose to ignore that they are in fact promoting your buggy whip manufacturing sector. Good luck (not). We all know how that turned out.

The other act North Dakota political and economic elites willfully choose is to bully other states with lawsuits. This is a delaying action and will not change the arc of fossil fuel obsolescence because dead dinosaur technologies are being phased out and will continue at record pace over the next 15 to 20 years. North Dakota economic and political elites can either embrace solar energy or be stupid about it.

Right now North Dakota political and economic elites are controlling an outlaw state—a failed fossil-fuel state. It must be greed that drives them.

This saddens me because North Dakotans themselves truly are great people. The problem is your leaders are on the wrong path.

Givers lives in Moorhead.