Letter: Cancel pipeline; build refineries

The pathetic state regulators did not even collect the full amounts for fines against oil companies cited for environmental or water quality violations. We should all assume that the Bakken region has many

future Superfund sites, too.The New York Times and local media have documented all of this material thoroughly.

The DAPL pipeline should be cancelled. A large modern oil refinery should be constructed in Mandan with its interstate and rail connections. Smaller oil refineries connected by rail should be built around the state as needed for additional refining capacity. Refinery capacity within the state determines the amount of fuel sold on the regional market.

The idea of refining oil locally is to invest in the local economy to diversify it and provide local jobs for residents. Modern highly efficient combined cycle natural gas plants could be built to replace all old obsolete

coal plants. These combined cycle natural gas plants would not only help North Dakota meet its EPA requirements but would also negate the wasteful practice of flaring natural gas at wells. These projects can be financed by the Bank of North Dakota. Profits from these projects could be invested in future green energy development such as wind farms and solar projects.

Smarter political leaders in Bismarck would do well to model future oil development along these lines.

Stoutenburg lives in Moorhead.