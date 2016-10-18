Letter: Ready to go to work for Cass County

I served 13 years in the North Dakota Air National Guard and five years in the United States Air Force Reserve as the liaison officer to the state of North Dakota. My entire military career was law enforcement and disaster preparedness.

After retiring from the military as a full bird colonel, I spent three years as an instructor for Homeland Security. For the past 12 years, I have worked as an independent contractor with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services as a public assistance specialist and coordinator during presidential disaster declarations in our state.

Over the years, I have been actively involved in many local organizations including the Fargo Jaycees, American Legion, VFW, Amvets, American Diabetes Association, Lions, El Zagal Shrine, N.D. National Guard Association, N.D. Aviation Association, Fargo AirSho and the Fargo Chamber of Commerce. I was president or chairman of many of these organizations. I was a Fargo Park Board commissioner for eight years and was president for two terms. I am currently a board member on the North Dakota State School of Science Foundation Board.

In preparation to run for this office, I have been attending every Cass County Commission meeting for the past two years. I have traveled the county extensively and visited with many people from several cities. With my past experience, I feel that I have the best qualifications to serve you as a county commissioner. I would be a commissioner who listens to all the county citizens and their concerns and would represent Cass County in a very professional manner.

Kapitan lives in Fargo.