Letter: Leaders must deal with violent Islam

But what motivated those 19 men to do the 9/11 attack? Most likely they never heard of Piepkorn from Fargo or the Boston Bomber or the San Bernardino, Calif., couple. These violent events have been happening all over the world and we are reminded of this whenever we walk barefoot through security at the airport.

It is time for intelligent world leaders to come together and deal with this violent behavior by those who claim to be following the religion of Islam. And we do have freedom of speech in America. Even Piepkorn is entitled to freedom of speech.

Dick lives in Englevale, N.D.