Letter: Enough with all that sandbagging talk

The flood of 2009 is history. It is now 2016, and as the residents of this city well know, that over the last several years, major improvements in flood control have been made by both Fargo and Moorhead. Both Fargo and Moorhead have constructed or are in the process of constructing permanent levees and floodwalls that have a top elevation of 44 feet. This elevation as determined by the Diversion Authority and verified by an Expert Opinion Elicitation Panel provides protection that exceeds the 100-year flood level of 42.5 feet. This is permanent flood protection, without sandbags, without clay levees, and without a diversion.

So, enough already, with this "sandbag" scenario. It is not reality, and it only sends a message of uncertainty and fear of a catastrophic flood when such a threat does not exist.

Ceroll lives in Fargo.