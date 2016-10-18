Letter: Trump's litany of lies grows longer
Donald Trump complains that "the system is rigged!" Probably hundreds of times now and with increasing frequency, this Demagogue of the Right repeats this claim to his adoring base. No proof, no nothing; just rhetoric to somehow mask his losing effort to be elected the first reality star billionaire apprentice-president. If a lie is repeated often enough....
It's just one of a litany of lies he offers, a strategy that seems to even one-up his nemesis, "Lying Hillary." It's pathetic that so many voters believe his many promises "To Make America Great Again!" Did these people ever take a civics course in high school? They claim to embrace the Constitution but then fail to realize that everything Trump has promised will be stymied because of the political mechanisms entrenched in that document. Of course, he can try to arrest all the
non-cooperative legislators, burn down the Capitol and burn up the Constitution, to get His Way. But then you'd have a totalitarian dictatorship, not a representative democracy.
Either Trump is oblivious to the deep-seated passions of so many of his irrational fans or he is consciously subverting our democratic form of government by encouraging sedition. He is playing with fire for real, here! If he does lose the election, many of his supporters seem hell bent to do the pitchfork and torches thing, a scene more reminiscent of some old Frankenstein movies. But it doesn't take much to imagine many of his acolytes refusing to accept a negative outcome for their man and actually reverting to armed insurrection.
But Trump has never been careful with his words. He's the literal playground bully who has been used to getting his way by exploiting the "rigged system" to his benefit-- -until now.
Chattin lives in Devils Lake, N.D.