Letter: Trump's litany of lies grows longer

It's just one of a litany of lies he offers, a strategy that seems to even one-up his nemesis, "Lying Hillary." It's pathetic that so many voters believe his many promises "To Make America Great Again!" Did these people ever take a civics course in high school? They claim to embrace the Constitution but then fail to realize that everything Trump has promised will be stymied because of the political mechanisms entrenched in that document. Of course, he can try to arrest all the

non-cooperative legislators, burn down the Capitol and burn up the Constitution, to get His Way. But then you'd have a totalitarian dictatorship, not a representative democracy.

Either Trump is oblivious to the deep-seated passions of so many of his irrational fans or he is consciously subverting our democratic form of government by encouraging sedition. He is playing with fire for real, here! If he does lose the election, many of his supporters seem hell bent to do the pitchfork and torches thing, a scene more reminiscent of some old Frankenstein movies. But it doesn't take much to imagine many of his acolytes refusing to accept a negative outcome for their man and actually reverting to armed insurrection.

But Trump has never been careful with his words. He's the literal playground bully who has been used to getting his way by exploiting the "rigged system" to his benefit-- -until now.

Chattin lives in Devils Lake, N.D.