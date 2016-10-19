Letter: Shaw's Clinton/Trump doublespeak comparisons

Let's start with Hillary's responsibility for four people dying in Libya. I guess according to Shaw, murder doesn't really compare to some disputed money between contractors and university students, right? What kind of

twisted logic says murder is less of a crime than some disputed money in a contract? These are facts that Shaw failed to address under Hillary's crimes — I mean mistakes according to the FBI.

In regards to Trump, how does Shaw know that maybe the contractors didn't fulfill their contract and that's why the money was withheld? After all, wouldn't any sane person hold money from a contractor if they didn't fulfill the job? The Trump University issue hasn't even gone through the court system yet, so how do we know Trump is even at fault?

What about Hillary selling face time during her tenure at the State Department in exchange for donations to the Clinton Foundation? Shaw says Trump endorses Russia's leader, which is actually false, but let's go

with it. Which one is more twisted — saying something about Russia's leader and how he commands his country or selling face time to the highest bidder for donations from foreign countries — many our enemies?

But these are the comparisons that Shaw wants to use to compare Trump to Hillary.

Hillary, not Trump was responsible for our embassy's safety and why four people were killed for no reason, Hillary selling face time at the State Department is the reason the Clinton foundation has millions of dollars, but very little actually goes to help people in need. It seems Shaw brings up the minor issues with Trump, but glazes over Hillary's crimes, I mean trust issues. These 'trust issues' is what a lot of government experience gets you in our country — corruption.

I guess if you like the government's corruption then vote for Hillary — after all she's had 40 years to perfect the corruption schemes that you are seeing unfold just now, instead of actually fixing the issues. Has all this

experience helped you and your family yet? It seems the more experience they have the less common sense they have for the real problems Americans face. Trump has experience dealing with many governments, including the US, from the other side — the common person's side and he sees the issues. Hillary and the other elitists only want to listen to your common problems when its election time.

Sandt lives in Moorhead.