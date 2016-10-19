Letter: What about American sugar beet harvesters?
It's excellent that regional sugar beet farmers are investing $700,000 in Ropa Tiger V8-4 sugar beet harvesters that harvest sugar beets more efficiently with fewer workers and less soil compaction. But the Ropa Tiger V8-4's are made in Germany, and every Ropa Tiger V8-4 purchased here means another $700,000 drained out of the American economy.
The United States is a huge sugar beet-growing country. Are American manufacturers, with American
workers, incapable of producing equipment that can compete with the Germans?
Gleye lives in Fargo.