Letter: Flyer misrepresents candidate's stance

public about voting in favor of keeping the mill levy cap at 150 mills (20 mills lower than the current cap).

This citizens committee was a non-political group made up of neighbors concerned with losing revenue to be

used to keep choice in neighborhood schools as well as keep local control of funding for K-12 education decisions. This was not a request for a tax increase; in fact our local mills have decreased 75 mills in the past five years. It was a vote to keep the cap the same.

As a strong and vocal neighborhood school advocate, I applaud Piepkorn's efforts to support local school funding decisions. I will proudly vote for him as our District 44 senator on November 8th. Won't you

join me?

Walvatne lives in Fargo.