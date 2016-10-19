Letter: Flyer misrepresents candidate's stance
I found a flyer in our porch this week stating that Merrill Piepkorn had endorsed one of the largest property tax hikes in Fargo history. I believe this is a reference to his work on the citizens committee to educate the
public about voting in favor of keeping the mill levy cap at 150 mills (20 mills lower than the current cap).
This citizens committee was a non-political group made up of neighbors concerned with losing revenue to be
used to keep choice in neighborhood schools as well as keep local control of funding for K-12 education decisions. This was not a request for a tax increase; in fact our local mills have decreased 75 mills in the past five years. It was a vote to keep the cap the same.
As a strong and vocal neighborhood school advocate, I applaud Piepkorn's efforts to support local school funding decisions. I will proudly vote for him as our District 44 senator on November 8th. Won't you
join me?
Walvatne lives in Fargo.