Letter: Chance to diminish the power of Washington

For the good of our nation we must diminish the power of the Washington, D.C., establishment and

bring back citizen power as the founders of our great nation intended when our Constitution was drafted and approved.

Years ago my wife and I traveled extensively behind the Communist Iron Curtain. In one of the soviet satellites a young guide explained "in my country everyone is equal". A moment later all traffic was halted as high ranking Communist officials drove down from an exclusive residential area, the guide then said "of course some are more equal".

The D.C. area "more equals" are not communists but the public officials, ex-public officials and the powerful lobbying forces are excessively controlling national policy to protect their self serving interests which

most often are not for the public good.

In our history our government properly took action to break up private enterprise monopolies. Now we are facing a more insidious danger to our nation's future. The D.C. area "more equals" are not going to willingly diminish their power and control. Only the citizens can act to protect and further the noble promise of the United States of America. WE must do this! We owe the future generations the promise and greatness of

their nation.

Strindren, Grand Forks, is former majority leader of the N.D. House of Representatives.