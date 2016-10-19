Letter: Medical marijuana should be approved

My cousin died two years ago from leukemia in transport to the hospital. He had moved with his girlfriend and daughter to Colorado to be closer to the mountains and the open area. They have legalized medical marijuana in Colorado and that is one thing that really helped him cope with the cancer and his depression he was undergoing. It really helped him to do his fatherly duties for his daughter and to be the best that he could every day he had left.

I think if we legalized medical marijuana in North Dakota, many other people like my cousin would be able to have that coping method to be the best they can be every day of their lies for themselves, their families and for their community.

Frost lives in West Fargo.