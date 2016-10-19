Letter: Qualified to lead on ND Supreme Court

I was born in Minot and grew up in West Fargo and I have an enthusiasm for our state that comes from having lived in other states and returned home to raise my own kids in this very special place.

I bring broad legal experience, an analytical mind, and a temperament that is deliberative and able to engage contentious issues with reason and not simply passion. As an elected prosecutor I carefully chose appropriate criminal charges that reflected the seriousness of the offense, and tried cases before North Dakota juries when the defendants exercised their right to a jury trial. As a Judge Advocate in our Army National Guard, I deployed overseas as a legal adviser to military commanders and I also defended individual soldiers in disciplinary matters. I have practiced both as a member of a large law firm working for large corporations and as a solo attorney representing individuals and small businesses.

As legal advisor to the governor I developed a deep understanding of legislation, separation of powers, and the importance of citizen engagement to keep government responsive and accountable. As a district judge, I have demonstrated the fair, impartial approach we expect of our judges. You don't have to take my word for it: more than two hundred lawyers who know my work rated me highest by a wide margin in integrity, temperament and competence.

Southeast District Judge Tufte, Valley City, N.D., is a candidate for the N.D. Supreme Court.