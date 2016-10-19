Letter: Main Street Initiative can unlock potential

I'm passionate about this initiative because, as mayor of Watford City, I've seen how implementing pro-growth economic policies have revitalized our own main street — benefitting both small businesses and individuals alike. Many other towns have shared that same success, and with the Main Street Initiative we hope to spread the proven ideas that are empowering communities throughout our state.

Our Main Street Initiative for North Dakota is built on a foundation of respect for the past, gratitude for the present, and inspiration for the future. As a mayor, I understand that every town faces different challenges,

and there is no top-down, one-size-fits-all solution to economic success.

However, I also recognize that what works in one community can work in another, and with innovative programs and forward thinking, we can work together to unlock the full potential of North Dakota. I encourage everyone to read our Main Street Initiative at DougBurgum.com

Sanford is the mayor of Watford City, N.D., and the Republican candidate for

lieutenant governor.