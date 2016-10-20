Letter: Waterboarding or fingernail spikes

Of course one cannot vote for an individual based on their sainthood, because no one would ever hold office. Rather, a person's party affiliation and what that party stands for is the only way to elect any

politician. Choosing between Trump and Clinton would be like choosing between water boarding or having spikes driven under your fingernails. Just think what would happen if the liberals get another term.

Also, pray, fast and vote to end abortion.

Lammer lives in LaMoure, N.D.