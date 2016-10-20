Letter: Waterboarding or fingernail spikes
Am I the only one who wonders why the same group of people who made all sorts of excuses for Bill Clinton's sexual exploits in the Oval office (everybody does it) are now becoming indignant because of Trump's idiotic actions?
Of course one cannot vote for an individual based on their sainthood, because no one would ever hold office. Rather, a person's party affiliation and what that party stands for is the only way to elect any
politician. Choosing between Trump and Clinton would be like choosing between water boarding or having spikes driven under your fingernails. Just think what would happen if the liberals get another term.
Also, pray, fast and vote to end abortion.
Lammer lives in LaMoure, N.D.