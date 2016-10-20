Letter: Smoking kills: Vote 'yes' on ND Measure 4

I can't prove it, but I'm fairly certain that her smoking is the reason I have asthma today. And now, to prevent moments where I gasp for air, I and everyone else paying into my insurance plan spend over $200 a month for medication. That price, like the cost of so many life-saving medications, just keeps going up.

My grandfather, a smoker, died of MS, which has been linked to smoking. My grandmother, also a smoker early in her adult life, eventually ended up dying from strokes. Another grandfather, who owned a bar and was exposed to secondhand smoke, died of emphysema. My grandmother who worked in that bar beside him had three forms of cancer before her body wore out and she passed away. My great aunt recently died of lung cancer, decades after smoking her last cigarette.

Unlike my grandparents, we now know the dangers of smoking. In the conversations we've had in years past regarding smokers' rights, never ever has it entered into the discussion that a non-smoker's right to a basic function of life — breathing — should not be trumped by an activity that someone can choose.

Now we have the opportunity to vote for a measure that would acknowledge the dangers of smoking. It is the chance to send the message that we care about the wellbeing of our citizens. I've seen too many loved ones ravaged by the effects of smoking. Let's not keep letting history repeat itself.

Vote "yes" on Measure 4.

Rensch lives in Fargo.