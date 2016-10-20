Letter: Vote 'yes' on local flood tax measures

I have always supported flood protection as a top priority for the city, even though I'm never afraid to be critical of the process and implementation of the Diversion Project. I helped make sure that the ballot language was concise and well defined so that the money collected could only be used on flood protection and to safeguard our desire that tax collections cease as soon as possible when the costs are paid.

We have successfully used sales tax funds for flood protection efforts since 2009; it has been a fair and acceptable method to spread the cost across all those who benefit from everything that flood protection offers. With the extension of Fargo and Cass County sales taxes, we can ensure the necessary funds to complete permanent flood protection without issuing special assessments or increasing property taxes on residents. If the extension does not pass; we are still left with a large and long-term funding need and will have to consider other revenue streams.

I urge you to vote "yes" for flood protection on Nov. 8.

Piepkorn is a Fargo city commissioner.