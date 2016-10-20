Letter: Now let's raise taxes on cheeseburgers

I would like to applaud the editorial staff at The Forum for their courageous stance in supporting North Dakota Measure 4, and I would like to advance the idea to its next logical conclusion: Since heart disease is the biggest killer and red meat causes it, I propose a 150 percent excise tax on every cheeseburger sold in the state of North Dakota. Because even when people have perfect information, they need to be financially punished for making the "wrong" decisions.