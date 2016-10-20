Letter: Karla Rose Hanson for District 44 House

Karla Rose Hanson is running for the North Dakota House of Representatives in Fargo's District 44. She has a deep bucket of relevant skills that will enable her to do the work of an effective legislator: an organizer, a team builder who brings people together, a tireless worker who does her homework, a clear communicator and a problem solver with a drive for results.

Already, she has canvassed her neighborhood to fully understand concerns about community safety and the state's woeful lack of behavioral health and addiction services. Her inclusive style and determination are the most obvious indicators of this woman's commitment to public office.

With a moderate approach and fresh energy, Karla Rose Hanson will push the boundary of possibilities for social and economic prosperity statewide.

Please vote for her, a genuine candidate of competence and character.

Pitts lives in Fargo.