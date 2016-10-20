Letter: Democrats clearly have their own liar
I find it amusing that North Dakota Democrats are calling on the GOP to denounce Donald Trump (C4, October 19), yet, apparently, they give their full support to possibly the most corrupt individual to ever run for president of the United States, Hillary Clinton.
In a related item, although they do not refer to Mrs. Clinton directly, Drs. Oz and Roizen (B6, Oct. 17) state "Neurologists say that pathological lying is a mental disorder called behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia". I guess the Democrats and Mrs. Clinton believe that if you repeatedly tell the same lies no one will remember what the truth really is.
Podoll lives in Fargo.