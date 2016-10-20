Letter: For flood protection, 'almost' not good enough

Diversion Authority and countless additional individuals and entities have worked independently and collaboratively to discuss scenarios, build models, review comments, evaluate concerns, investigate opportunities, run statistics, imagine the unknown and formulate a plan. We are almost there.

But "almost" isn't enough when we're fighting back the Red River as she awakens in the spring. "Almost" is fine when you're assured a second chance, but the river eliminates too many first efforts, let alone

notions of a second chance.

Just ask the good folks of Ada, Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, Wahpeton and other communities all along the Red River of the North who "almost" won their flood fights in 1997. Fargo and Moorhead barely escaped the same plight. In 2009 as the communities mentioned above were prepared, Fargo and

Moorhead once again barely survived. In the sports world, barely winning is still a W, but this is not a sport. In 1997 and again in 2009 we almost lost.

Fargo will be voting on a measure to fund permanent flood protection with a sales tax. We hope that it will pass. This sales tax will be funded, in part, by Moorhead, Clay County and Greater Minnesota residents

as we work, learn, shop, eat and play in Fargo and Cass County. We think that this is a great way to fund flood protection and if we were voting in Fargo we would certainly vote "yes!" Permanent flood protection is critically needed for all of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.

Let's face it. Someday we'll run out of "almosts." Let's not wait to find out when. The Diversion Authority has done their work. The corps has recommended a diversion. The DNR has completed the environmental study. North Dakota is fully committed. Passing the sales tax measure on Nov. 8 will be the next big piece of the puzzle.

We are almost there.

Hunstad is executive director, Moorhead Business Association.