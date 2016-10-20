Letter: A pro-business agenda for North Dakota

After graduating from Central Cass High School, I attended North Dakota State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Shortly after graduation,I went to work for the United States House of Representatives. During that time I covered agriculture policy and education policy. While in Washington, I met with numerous commodity organizations and heard from North Dakota farmers and ranchers on a daily basis.

It didn't take long before I became alarmed by what federal bureaucrats, such as the EPA, were doing to small businesses and the agriculture industry by instituting unnecessary red tape and job killing regulations.

I moved back to North Dakota after my time in the U.S. House and worked for the N.D. Corn Growers Association. While at NDCGA I was on the public policy staff and communications team. This again allowed me to work closely with farmers and government officials on how to ensure growers of all commodities had their voices heard.

Since 2013, I have been back on our family farm and am a managing partner at Howe Seed Farms in Casselton. Working in the private sector and operating a small business, my dad and I have had to make tough budget decisions during this downturn in our state's economy. With my small business background, I am prepared and ready to help put those values to work while helping shape our state's budget.

I look forward to working with Doug Burgum, and putting forth his pro-business agenda to help our economy grow and become more diversified. I am committed to making North Dakota a place for businesses seeking certainty with low tax policies and doing everything we can to have stable regulations that will not hinder growth or eliminate jobs.

I will bring conservative, pro-business, pro-agriculture values to Bismarck for North Dakota's 65th Legislative Session. It would be a privilege and an honor to have your vote on Nov. 8th.

Howe, West Fargo, is N.D. House of Representatives District 22 candidate.