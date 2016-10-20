Letter: ND Measure 3 is about crime victims
As I have listened to the opposition for Measure 3, I have been struck by something very telling. The opposition keeps repeating that this isn't what "they" want, it could create more work for "them," it isn't how "they" would have worded it. My response to this is, Measure 3 isn't about "them." It's about crime victims. And countless crime victims who have experienced horrible treatment by them are the ones standing up and shouting how much this is needed. I will choose to listen to the crime victims. I will vote "yes" on Measure 3.
May every one of us be so fortunate to never become a victim of crime. But if we do, Measure 3 will help lessen the burden and provide what is obviously much-needed support.
Mehl lives in Fargo.