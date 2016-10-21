Letter: Mathern's state hospital proposal recognizes change

I understand that changing the Constitution is a high bar. However, I believe that policy makers, consumers of behavioral (mental health and substance use) health services must participate in a discussion on the future role of NDSH.

The NDSH budget should be redirected to community based services including contracting for inpatient services. I object to the number of dollars we spend on the transport of behavioral health patients from all over North Dakota to NDSH in law enforcement vehicles and, more important for me, in handcuffs. We do not send folks in handcuffs to a state hospital for diabetes, heart disease, etc.

In 1964 at University of North Dakota, I was a participant with my Senior Social Work Major colleagues, on a field trip to NDSH. I was shocked by what I saw, men and women segregated wearing the same clothing locked up and drugged and dazed with Throazine and Haldol, the only drugs of choice at the time. I observed individuals who, through no fault of their own, experienced a chronic brain disorder and were institutionalized.

Times have changed. We know more about the brain and have, through research, increased the choice of medications to treat behavioral health with fewer side effects.

The Constitution was written in the late 1800s. Let's have the discussion.

Helgeland, MS, lives in Fargo.