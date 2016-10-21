Letter: Sen. Flakoll steadfast supporter of family farms

Many don't realize that Fargo legislators have a significant impact on agriculture, but thanks to Flakoll and his previous work as chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, North Dakota's leading economic driver has

continued to thrive along with the state's communities that depend on it.

Although he has moved on to become chairman of the Education Committee, Flakoll has continued to influence legislation that is important to rural communities.

Flakoll has also been a steadfast supporter of family farms. When SB 2351 (the bill that allowed Corporate Farming and was ultimately overturned by 76 percent of North Dakotans in the June 16th referral of the law) was in the Legislature, Flakoll stood to fight it. In fact, not only did he oppose the bill, the Senator made a series of floor motions that would've led to the bill's demise. His opponent, Merrill Piepkorn, claims Flakoll voted for the bill. That claim couldn't be further from the truth.

This November, be sure to vote for the Senate in District 44 that has a record of supporting agriculture and family farms.

Vetsch lives in Fargo.