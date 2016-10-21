Letter: 'Marsy's Law' would take state backwards

Unfortunately, Measure 3 would have at least two unintended consequences that could be severe for victims.

First, Measure 3 would limit the rights of defendants (those accused of crimes) to a fair trial. Since those who are abusive often use whatever means available to further that abuse, it's not uncommon for victims to get accused and then charged with crimes they didn't commit. If it were to pass, Measure 3 would deny defendants the right to request or review information from their accusers — even if the defendants were victims who had been wrongly accused. Measure 3 could easily become another tool of abuse for those who

know how to use the system.

Second, because of its wording, Measure 3 could divert all victim-supportive resources to the criminal justice system. In reality, many victims don't engage with the criminal justice system at all; some are abused by those in the system, some have been trafficked and fear charges themselves, and others are children who just don't know how to access the system. Even those who do engage with the system generally seek a local shelter or other service provider first. Under Measure 3, these crucial, first interveners could lose their funding, which would be devastating to those who need these services

the most.

While there's room for improvement, Measure 3 would take us backward rather than forward. I urge others to join me in voting "no."

VanFossen lives in Bismarck.