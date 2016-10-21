Letter: Burgum, Hoeven show lack of integrity

without much political pain to themselves, but they chose to goosestep to the

all-sacred "R". How weak.

Burgum said that although he found the recording of Trump on Access Hollywood "shocking" he feels that having a Republican in the White House is better for the economy. I find the first part of that statement disingenuous, and history does not bear out the second part. I am especially disappointed in Burgum because I hoped he was going to be more than just another Caspar Milquetoast.

I watched the first gubernatorial debate, and frankly, I found all the candidates to be intelligent, articulate, and well-mannered. However, one stuck out for a quality that is in short supply this political season -

authenticity. I will be voting for Democratic candidate Marvin Nelson. I encourage everyone to

vote their conscience over party loyalty.

Braun lives in Wyndmere, N.D.