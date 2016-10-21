Letter: Burgum, Hoeven show lack of integrity
I was very disappointed to hear Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Republican candidate for governor Doug Burgum announce last week that they continue to support Donald Trump. Each of them could have shown some integrity, and distanced themselves from the would-be despot
without much political pain to themselves, but they chose to goosestep to the
all-sacred "R". How weak.
Burgum said that although he found the recording of Trump on Access Hollywood "shocking" he feels that having a Republican in the White House is better for the economy. I find the first part of that statement disingenuous, and history does not bear out the second part. I am especially disappointed in Burgum because I hoped he was going to be more than just another Caspar Milquetoast.
I watched the first gubernatorial debate, and frankly, I found all the candidates to be intelligent, articulate, and well-mannered. However, one stuck out for a quality that is in short supply this political season -
authenticity. I will be voting for Democratic candidate Marvin Nelson. I encourage everyone to
vote their conscience over party loyalty.
Braun lives in Wyndmere, N.D.