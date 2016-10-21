Letter: Here's is my story as a victim of crime

After a month, the sheriff told me to contact State's Attorney Travis Peterson. Peterson's response was, "I do not represent your family, I represent the state." While technically I agreed, I gently reminded him that he is representing my family, as we are citizens of the state by which he is employed. He then claimed he did not have any contact information for Donnie's next of kin. In a town of about 1,400, it wouldn't have been hard to find my family.

In the months following, I left both a voice mail and email requesting to see Peterson. Not only did he not respond, we did not meet him in person until the preliminary hearing on December 18, some seven weeks after I first reached out.

Since that time, Peterson has been more communicative, including discussions regarding the change of plea hearing this September. However, I'm left to wonder if this is only because of my involvement in Measure 3, which he has since publicly criticized. I do not appreciate his accusation that I'm overly emotional, nor his criticism of me pursuing the rights victims deserve.

It was very clear Peterson had no intention of honoring existing statutory laws. In fact, when I finally found the Eddy County victim's advocate, she said she didn't know how to reach us because Peterson's office hadn't returned her calls either. Sadly, Eddy County isn't the only example of the problems in our system.This is why victims' rights must be constitutionalized.

Prosecutors like to say they are upholding our statutory laws, yet the catch 22 is they simultaneously claim Measure 3 will cause more work and cost millions of dollars. If they were following the law, then Measure 3 wouldn't mean any more work or money. We know the truth.

I personally and voluntarily collected over 1,000 signatures to help get Measure 3 on the ballot. In total, North Dakotans collected over 44,000. This is driven by real people who have faced the judicial system and been impacted by its flaws. It's time to make a change for the better.

Crime victims deserve constitutional rights. All we have heard for over a year, in every court proceeding, is about the criminal's rights. Where are Donnie's rights? Who is going to uphold what his family is owed on his behalf? It's time to vote "yes" on Measure 3.

Perleberg lives in Fargo.