Letter: Language does include 'Marsy's Law'

Every single word of this poorly drafted Measure 3 will be in our North Dakota Constitution, and that includes these 25 words out of the 1,124 words in Measure 3:

"This information shall be made available to the general public and provided to all crime victims in what is referred to as a Marsy's Card."

Neither the Legislative Council's Code Revisor nor the Legislature can take one single word out of our constitution, including the word Marsy, if Measure 3 is approved. The only way the word Marsy can be eliminated or the many flaws in a voter approved Measure 3 can be changed or corrected is by another constitutional amendment.

Clearly the better approach for the backers of Measure 3 would have been to have first brought their concerns to the Legislature where the issues could have been thoroughly debated and the fiscal impact considered. Measure 3 is bad constitutional law and it needs to be defeated.

Wefald, Bismarck, is chairman of No On 3. He is a former N.D. attorney general and retired district judge.