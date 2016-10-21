Letter: Jerod Tufte right man for ND Supreme Court
We are writing to ask our friends and neighbors in the Fargo and West Fargo communities to carefully consider their options before voting in November. Don't just check a box because you may recognize a name, know the candidates and what they stand for. In a year of Trump vs. Hillary, we need Jerod Tufte to help protect the laws of North Dakota. Tufte is running for a 10 year term on the North Dakota Supreme Court. There is only one other candidate, but the difference in their experience and temperament is vast.
Tufte has earned a reputation as a thoughtful, patient, and fair judge. His experience as a judge and former prosecutor set him apart from the other candidate for the office, Robert V. Bolinske, Sr. A survey of all lawyers in North Dakota rated Bolinske lowest of any candidate running for any judicial office, including a 2.50 out of five for temperament—the lowest rating received by any candidate in any category. Another example of Bolinske's temperament was reported by the The Forum on October 5, 2016. Attorneys attending a Cass County Bar Association meeting described Bolinske's unprofessional outbursts as "entirely unbecoming of a judicial candidate".
On a five-member court, you have to be able to work well with your peers. Tufte learned leadership in the Army and is highly rated for character and temperament by lawyers. You need a commitment to the rule of law and appropriate respect for the limited role of the courts under our constitution. Tufte shows this kind of commitment in everything he does.
Jerod Tufte grew up and attended school in West Fargo. We know him well and ask you all to consider your vote carefully, there are important elections all the way down the ballot. I will cast my vote for Judge Jerod Tufte.
The Lepirds are small business owners in West Fargo.