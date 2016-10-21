Letter: Jerod Tufte right man for ND Supreme Court

Tufte has earned a reputation as a thoughtful, patient, and fair judge. His experience as a judge and former prosecutor set him apart from the other candidate for the office, Robert V. Bolinske, Sr. A survey of all lawyers in North Dakota rated Bolinske lowest of any candidate running for any judicial office, including a 2.50 out of five for temperament—the lowest rating received by any candidate in any category. Another example of Bolinske's temperament was reported by the The Forum on October 5, 2016. Attorneys attending a Cass County Bar Association meeting described Bolinske's unprofessional outbursts as "entirely unbecoming of a judicial candidate".

On a five-member court, you have to be able to work well with your peers. Tufte learned leadership in the Army and is highly rated for character and temperament by lawyers. You need a commitment to the rule of law and appropriate respect for the limited role of the courts under our constitution. Tufte shows this kind of commitment in everything he does.

Jerod Tufte grew up and attended school in West Fargo. We know him well and ask you all to consider your vote carefully, there are important elections all the way down the ballot. I will cast my vote for Judge Jerod Tufte.

The Lepirds are small business owners in West Fargo.