Letter: Sanford, Dr. Harlow have profound thanks

Huntington's is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. HD is known as the quintessential family disease because every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of carrying the faulty gene. Today, there are approximately 30,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease. Within a family, multiple generations may have inherited the disease that affects both sexes and all races and ethnic groups. Many describe the symptoms of HD as having Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and ALS-simultaneously.

It is comforting to know there is hope for those suffering from, or for those at risk of developing HD. In 1993, researchers identified the gene that causes HD. Since then, research has moved towards developing treatments and, hopefully in the future a cure.

Huntington's Disease Society of America has developed a nationwide network that includes Centers of Excellence such as Sanford Health, support groups, social workers and their website hdsa.org that are ready to assist with resources in our area.

Anderson lives in Fargo.